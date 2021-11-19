Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 217,601 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VGZ shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Gold by 112.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

