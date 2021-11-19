Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ZTR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 122,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $10.41.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.
About Virtus Total Return Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
