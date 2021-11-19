Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ZTR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 122,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

