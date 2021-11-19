Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 6,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,357. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $76,578.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

