Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,590 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HSBC cut their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.88.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

