Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Shares of PKG opened at $132.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

