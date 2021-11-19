Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,298 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $186.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $219,606.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,135,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $32,567,701 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

