Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sonos by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonos by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Sonos by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 824,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,060,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

