Virtu Financial LLC Invests $342,000 in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NKTX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.