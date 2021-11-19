Virtu Financial LLC Invests $338,000 in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter worth $6,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 32.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENOB opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

