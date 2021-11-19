Virtu Financial LLC Invests $321,000 in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $386.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

