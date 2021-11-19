Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $182,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $158,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $248,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $247,900.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 556,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,527. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.