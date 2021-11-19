Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VWE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,632,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,560,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of VWE opened at 10.77 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 8.88 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 10.46.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

