Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $135.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

