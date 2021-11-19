Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $342.08 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

