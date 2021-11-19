Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 674 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.