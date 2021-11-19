Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $36,033,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,544.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,475.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,433.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

