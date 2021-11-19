Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Securities raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $117.67 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.