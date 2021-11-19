Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 333 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.