Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,923,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,558,000 after acquiring an additional 466,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

