View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.44. View shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 11,090 shares changing hands.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in View by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in View by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in View by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of View by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

