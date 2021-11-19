View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.44. View shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 11,090 shares changing hands.
VIEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
