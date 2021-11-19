Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VSCO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.
NYSE VSCO opened at $55.74 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
