Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VSCO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

NYSE VSCO opened at $55.74 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

