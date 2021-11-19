Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSCO. B. Riley initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.44.

VSCO stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

