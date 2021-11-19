Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded up $7.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.91. 6,018,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,143. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

