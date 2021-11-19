Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VEV opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the third quarter worth $121,000.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.