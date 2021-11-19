VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.

VIA optronics stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 15,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,018. VIA optronics has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $206.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

