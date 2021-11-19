Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the October 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Versus Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Versus Systems by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Versus Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VS opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.21. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 211.23% and a negative net margin of 860.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

