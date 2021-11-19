Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $51.09. 124,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,653,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

