Veriti Management LLC Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.