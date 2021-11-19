Veriti Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 71,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $16,526,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,544.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,475.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,220. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

