Veriti Management LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

