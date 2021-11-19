Veriti Management LLC Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $121,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $220.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.01. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $147.07 and a 52-week high of $228.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

