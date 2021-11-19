Veriti Management LLC Buys 525 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day moving average is $224.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

