Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VTR opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

