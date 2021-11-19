Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,044 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ventas were worth $53,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR opened at $53.29 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

