Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $133,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $120,555.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,109.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,325. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,051,000 after buying an additional 178,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 160,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after buying an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

