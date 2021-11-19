Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.53 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.400 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 411,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,992. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Varex Imaging worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

