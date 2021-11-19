Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,386,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,267,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $241.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.50 and its 200 day moving average is $226.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $182.21 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

