Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

