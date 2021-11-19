Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

VOO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.48. 140,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $325.41 and a 12-month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

