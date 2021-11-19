Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $830,000.

VB traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.98. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,878. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.91 and a 200-day moving average of $224.29.

