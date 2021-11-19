Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,089,000 after acquiring an additional 993,391 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.