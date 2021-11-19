Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $262.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.58 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

