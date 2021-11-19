Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Holdings Raised by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter.

VAW traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.60. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.95 and a 200 day moving average of $184.74. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

