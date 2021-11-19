Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 123.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $339,000.

VGT stock opened at $458.20 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $322.50 and a 52 week high of $455.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

