Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,993,000 after acquiring an additional 51,605 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $205.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

