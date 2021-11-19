Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,615 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,208% compared to the average daily volume of 582 call options.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $109.11. 3,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,993. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

