Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.16% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBFS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 671,900 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $12.80 on Friday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Pioneer Bancorp Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

