Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 961,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 68,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $636,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 178.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 393,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 251,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 141.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 265.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVSB opened at $7.89 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $174.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

