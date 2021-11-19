Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.29% of XpresSpa Group worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSPA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 274,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XSPA stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

