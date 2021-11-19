Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.45% of Asure Software worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 287.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 94.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASUR opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $163.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.